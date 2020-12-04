Beveline Noel
August 28, 1926 - December 1, 2020
Beveline Martin Noel, 94, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those who prefer, you may attend the service via live stream by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com
scrolling down the page and clicking on the You Tube icon.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 4, 2020.