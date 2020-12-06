Robert Taylor Bocock
February 3, 1940 - November 29, 2020
Robert Taylor Bocock, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born on Saturday, February 3, 1940, to the late Helen Irene Hall Bocock and Zachariah Taylor Bocock.
Robert was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching golf on TV! He also enjoyed being outside working around his home in Roanoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Lynn Flemming.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Virginia Edith Bocock; son, Steven Bocock and wife, Patricia "Patty"; brothers, David, and Michael Bocock; sister, Iris Leigh Stephenson; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service. Instead of flowers, consider donating to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.