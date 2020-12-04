Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael Lee "Mike" Jennings
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Michael Lee "Mike" Jennings

December 16, 1953 - December 1, 2020

Michael Lee "Mike" Jennings, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia and formerly of Buena Vista, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He is survived by his three sons, Tim and his wife, Katie, Bradley and his wife, Ashley, and Dustin; as well as his grandchildren, Kayleigh, Caleb, Hailey, Ayden, Matthew, Jarrett and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lee, and his granddad, Homer Lee, both of Buena Vista.

Mike was born on December 16, 1953 in Lexington, Virginia. He graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 1972. Mike was a lover of music and was a member of the Blues Express Band out of high school.

He worked in private security for more than twenty years, retiring after thirteen years from the Hotel Roanoke. Mike loved to fish and play guitar and he loved spending time with his friends and family.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

The family would like to thank both Amedisys and Rockbridge area hospices for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.