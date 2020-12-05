Virginia "Ginny" Kirby Hight
July 16, 1923 - December 1, 2020
Virginia "Ginny" Kirb Hight, 97, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.
In keeping with the family's wishes, graveside services will be privately held at Piedmont Cemetery in Shawsville. A public celebration of Ginny's life will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
John M. Oakey & Son
305 Roanoke, Blvd., Salem, Va. 24153
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.