Thomas Eugene "Tom" TurnerMarch 18, 1942 - December 1, 2020Thomas Eugene "Tom" Turner, 78, husband of Jane P. Turner, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, the son of the late Elmer C. Turner and Ruby Hall Turner. He was retired from GE where he worked for 33 years.In addition to his wife of 60 years, he will be missed and remembered by his children, Michael Eugene Turner, Mandy Turner Daniels and her husband, Lamar, and Marianne Turner Borg and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Joseph Daniels, Jordan Daniels (Bria), Jaelen Daniels, Amber Farrington (Koji), Sarah Borg, and A.J. Borg; great-grandchildren, Amir, Amari, and Kynlee Farrington, and Sophia Daniels; sister, Jo Ann Lumsden; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his grand-dog, Prince.The family will receive friends on Saturday, December, 5, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Rd