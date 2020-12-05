Darrell Wayne McConnell
Darrell Wayne McConnell, 80, of Fincastle, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Wayne retired from VDOT after 44 years as Superintendent of the Eagle Rock Headquarters. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Annie McConnell; his parents, Ryland and Mary "Murrell" Broughman McConnell; brother, Everett L. McConnell; and nephews, Dale McConnell and Johnny Story.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bernice Dunbar McConnell; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Greg Childress of Buchanan; grandson, Tyler Childress and fiancée, Renee Smith; great-granddaughter, Jeania; brother, Herman McConnell of Covington; two sisters, Eloise Hodges and Norma Jean Johnson, both of Covington; sister-in-law, Edna McConnell of Blue Ridge; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Lee McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066.
