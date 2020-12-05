Michael A. Mizak
December 3, 2020
Michael A. Mizak, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Parkway Wesleyan Church - Roanoke. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.