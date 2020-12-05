Menu
Michael A. Mizak
December 3, 2020

Michael A. Mizak, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Parkway Wesleyan Church - Roanoke. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkway Wesleyan Church
, Roanoke, Virginia
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Wesleyan Church
, Roanoke, Virginia
Dec
8
Interment
2:00p.m.
Franklin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
