Alva Mae Harman
Alva Mae Harman, 88, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Nannie Harman; husband, Coy Harmon; siblings, Juanita Harman, Jerry M. Harman Jr., and Marie H. Williams; and nephew, Dean A. Williams.
She is survived by her nieces, Annette W. King, and Lynne H. Haskins; and nephew, Gregg Harman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Topeco Church of The Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner officiating. The interment will follow at the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Maberry Funeral home.
Due to Covid 19 the family requests you wear a mask during services.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 5, 2020.