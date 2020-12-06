Robert Randall Turpin
Robert Randall Turpin, age 53, died in his home on the afternoon of December 1, 2020. His body may have succumbed to a valiant four-year battle with colon cancer, but his heroic soul will always be with us. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewell Caldwell Turpin, January 2, 1947 - October 31, 2000; mother-in-law, Laura Jane Crockett, February 2, 1946 – July 6, 2009; and his daughter from his first marriage, Chea-Marie Turpin, February 17, 1988 - December 4, 1990.
SGT Turpin proudly served his country in the United States Army starting with Active Duty from July 17, 1986 through February 19, 1992. He received the Kuwait Liberation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal for "his expertise and resourcefulness" in Operation Desert Storm and Gulf War with the 24th Infantry Division Ft. Stewart, GA 11th Signal Brigade from September 13, 1990 through March 2, 1991. He participated in the Army Reserves from February 1992 until March 13, 1997 with the 304th MP Co CS Bluefield, WV. He was presented with Certificates of Achievement and Appreciation from the 607th Military Police Battalion for his time in Operation Joint Endeavor June 1996 through April 1997 in Manheim, Germany. He was employed with Excel Truck Group for over 20 years, from November 1998 to March 2020.
Lovingly known as "Turp", he is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marisa Sensabaugh Turpin; their son, David Reed Turpin; his father, Arnold Lewis "Ben" Turpin Sr., and his wife, Pam, and her son, Robert Jamison and two daughters, Samantha Sirry and Tammy Givens; brother, Arnold "Lewis" Turpin Sr., and wife, Donna; nephew, Arnold Lewis Turpin III; father-in-law, M.D. "Sonny" Sensabaugh and his wife, Faye, and her two daughters, Kim Greer and Kristy Groff; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Sensabaugh and Virginia "Desiree" Sensabaugh Rumburg and her husband, Kirk.
Turp had many talents in photography and art, shamelessly listened to "hairbands" and enjoyed traveling, hiking, and nature. He had an unparalleled work ethic, and he loved his wife and son beyond measure. A quiet man of integrity, Turp leaves our world a better place for his unyielding service above self and loving devotion to his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Turp's name to Rockbridge Area Hospice in Lexington, Va. Words can never express our gratitude for their unwavering support over the past nine months of his life's journey. The VA Hospital in Salem also worked diligently for three years to treat him.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Botetourt Event Center, 14860 Lee Hwy, Buchanan, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and will follow current COVID precautions. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
