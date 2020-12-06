Ann Marie "Annie" Trent
Annie joined her mom, Judy Trent, in heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was only 37, but she packed a lifetime into those few precious years. She was the dearly loved daughter of Hal and Judy Trent.
Annie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Roanoke College where she was a proud member of the Mu Beta Psi fraternity. Annie was a great lover of music, art, cats, and people. She was highly creative and worked in graphic design, leaving us with many beautiful pieces of artwork.
She is survived by her proud father and friend, Hal Trent; her beloved older brother, Hal and his wife, Sasha, and her nephews, Andrew and Ben with whom she spent many hours gaming and learning about life. She is survived by her beloved younger brother, John, and his dog, Boba whom she spoiled with endless treats She is also survived by her loving partner, Jeremy Reed, and their privileged cats.
She will be sadly missed by her aunts and uncles, Cherry and Jerry Tickle, Sue Ann and Fleming Kellam, and Art Louv.
A lovely, family service for Annie was conducted by Pastor David Drebes on November 27, 2020, at College Lutheran Church. The family hopes to have a celebration of Annie's amazing life in the spring with a cast of many.
Annie was a bit like Will Rogers in that she never met anyone that she did not like and anyone fortunate enough to know her, will remember her always. Annie was authentic. She was a piece of work and a work of art.
If you choose to remember her, please make a contribution to College Lutheran Church, 210 South College Avenue, Salem, VA 24153, or to a charity of your choice
in her honor. The Trent family is being served by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Salem.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.