Darlene Neeley Arnold
June 13, 1932 - December 2, 2020
Darlene Neeley Arnold, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
One of five daughters, she was born on June 13, 1932 in East Stone Gap, Virginia, to Reese Neeley and Inez Graham Neeley. Following graduation from high school, she moved to New York where she attended Delehanty Business School and subsequently became employed as an executive secretary, a position she held for most of her professional career in various locations in Virginia.
Darlene's presence was undeniable. Her indisputable sense of humor, sparkling brown eyes, and infectious smile never failed to brighten the mood of a room and those within. People were compelled to simply be around her to bask in her contagious energy and receive one of her endearing hugs. Everyone was "honey" or "sweetheart" to this compassionate being. She left an indelible mark on those who knew her best, those who will no doubt pay it forward in her memory.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack; son, Michael; daughter, Beth; grandchildren, Erin and Bobby Hite; sister-in-law, Barbara Delpierre; brother-in-law, Charles Goodale and wife, Bonnie; and her many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is not planned at this time. The family suggests donations be made in her memory to an Alzheimer's charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.