Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Darlene Neeley Arnold
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Darlene Neeley Arnold

June 13, 1932 - December 2, 2020

Darlene Neeley Arnold, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

One of five daughters, she was born on June 13, 1932 in East Stone Gap, Virginia, to Reese Neeley and Inez Graham Neeley. Following graduation from high school, she moved to New York where she attended Delehanty Business School and subsequently became employed as an executive secretary, a position she held for most of her professional career in various locations in Virginia.

Darlene's presence was undeniable. Her indisputable sense of humor, sparkling brown eyes, and infectious smile never failed to brighten the mood of a room and those within. People were compelled to simply be around her to bask in her contagious energy and receive one of her endearing hugs. Everyone was "honey" or "sweetheart" to this compassionate being. She left an indelible mark on those who knew her best, those who will no doubt pay it forward in her memory.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack; son, Michael; daughter, Beth; grandchildren, Erin and Bobby Hite; sister-in-law, Barbara Delpierre; brother-in-law, Charles Goodale and wife, Bonnie; and her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is not planned at this time. The family suggests donations be made in her memory to an Alzheimer's charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.