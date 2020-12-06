Frances Marjorie Slonim Curtis Barnhardt
December 28, 1936 - December 2, 2020
Frances Marjorie Slonim Curtis Barnhart, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, previously of Connecticut and parts Northeast and born in Hartford, Connecticut, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Frances was a passionate artist, writer, and spiritual explorer. Born Jewish, she found truth in all religions and in 2003 entered The New Seminary, the first Interfaith Seminary in the United States, where she was ordained. Barnhart attended Boston University School of Fine Arts and spent her time in the creative arts, as a social justice activist and as a devoted mother and grandmother. Frances Curtis Barnhart is the author of two books, "The New Woman Warriors Handbook, Not for Women Only" and "The Beauty of Impermanence, A Woman's Memoir." She was also a regular contributor to "Artemis Journal."
Barnhart is survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Maurice Barnhart; her former husband and close friend of 45 years, Ron Curtis; her three children, Adam Curtis and wife, Louise Kennelly, Jennifer Prax and husband, Brian, and Elizabeth Moss and husband, Benjamin; her 10 grandchildren, Jacob Moss, Jessica Prax, Rachael Moss, Jordan Prax, Evelyn Moss, Blaze Prax, Lincoln Curtis, Maine Curtis, Hannah Prax, and Easton Curtis; Maurice's daughter and son-in-law, Portia and Rob Gibson, and grandchildren, Asher and Kendall Gibson; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Slonim and Joel Aronie, and their son, Joshua, and grandson, Eli Aronie; her aunt, Shirley Wachtel; as well as many other family and close friends. Frances was forever grateful for all the love in her life.
A small family service will take place at Oakey's Cremation Tribute Center. Virtual Memorial Service for all will be announced when arrangements are made. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
The family wishes to thank her close friends and caregivers for having been so lovingly supportive throughout her life and final journey. A special thank you to her hospice nurse, Nancy, for her outstanding level of care.
For the truth about cancer, Frances suggests "Cancer, Incorporated" by Ralph W. Moss at www.mossreports.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name at https://farmersfootprint.us
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.