Georgie Sue Frink
September 16, 1924 - December 4, 2020
Georgie Sue Frink passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020. A lifelong Roanoker, she was born on September 16, 1924.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Otis J. Frink Jr. and son, Timothy John Frink Sr. "Sue" was a graduate of Jefferson High School, and a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist and several garden clubs.
Georgie Sue, also known as "Nana" and "Grandma Frink," was famous for chocolate chip cookies, her coordinating outfits, a love of flowers, and she especially enjoyed bluebirds. She had a gentle and quiet spirit that brought serenity into her home and family. She and her husband were kind and generous, holding their family nearest to their hearts.
She will be missed by her family, David Frink, Carl Hayslett, and Caroline Forbes; her grandchildren, Timothy and Nicole Frink, Ben and Jenna Gill, and Zach and Joelle Pugh; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for her continuing care. A special thank you to her loving caregivers, Ann Marie Shell, Joann Jones, Lisa Britt, Wendy Murphy, Virginia Trupia-Lash, Emily Shockley, and Lisa Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 6, 2020.