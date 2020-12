James Ronald RobinsonMay 15, 1948 - December 1, 2020James Ronald Robinson, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, was called home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. and Betty Riley Robinson; daughter, Jamie Michelle Smith; and great-granddaughter, Addison Mae Falls.James is survived by his fiancée of 22 years, Vonda Newcomb; his children, Kimberly Humphries (Scott), Dawn Ferguson, Cynthia Rhoaten, and Heather Burrows; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Richard Robinson and Robert H. Robinson Sr.James was born in Leesburg, Virginia on May 15, 1948. He was a Veteran and served in the United States Marine Corps for three years, the U.S. Army for 12 years and completed three tours in Vietnam. James was a member of AMVETS #40.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com