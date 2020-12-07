Pamela J. Moore
January 16, 1953 - December 4, 2020
Pamela J. Moore, 67, of Catawba passed away on Friday, Decmeber 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Moore; nephew, Richard Snider; brother, Robert Patton; and parents, William "Bill" and Alveta Patton.
Surviving are her son, William "Randy" Moore and fiance, Kristi Nichols; grandson, Logan Edward Moore; brothers, Nelson (Donna) Snider and Neal Chapman Snider; sister, Anita Diane (Eddie) Crawford; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law including, Kay Patton and Susie Strong.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Aaron Mansfield. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 7, 2020.