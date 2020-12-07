Eva Mae Dudley McDaniel
December 4, 2020
Eva Mae Dudley McDaniel, 83, of Troutville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Ezra and Pauline Naomi Clark Dudley; brother, Howard T. Dudley; sister, Rebecca Hardin.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Preston C. McDaniel; her children, Debra and William "Nicky" Firebaugh of Fincastle, Danny and Elaine McDaniel of Virginia Beach; Dana and Jonathan Somers of Roanoke; grandchildren, Chris and Jennifer Firebaugh, Julie and Scott Lacy, Ryan Firebaugh and Lindsey Bailey, Ashley McDaniel and Alex Sirris, Josiah, Brooke, Mikayla, Luke, and Kendal Somers; great-grandchildren; Easton Firebaugh and Kali Coleman.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Virginia 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 7, 2020.