Gertrude A. Bayse
June 17, 1921 - December 3, 2020
Gertrude A. Bayse, 99, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be present with the Lord and her loved ones on Wednesday, December 3, 2020.
She was born in Roanoke on June 17, 1921 to the late Albert and Bessie Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis and Jack Anderson; a sister, Joyce McLemore; two husbands, Billy Jamison and Jewel Bayse; and two grandchildren, Lori Gail Jamison and Mark Jamison.
Surviving are her loving children, Wayne Jamison (Ann), Wallace Jamison (Carolyn), and Elaine Hale (Rob); grandchildren, Holly Jamison, Randy Jamison (Gretchen), and Luke Hale (Meagan); great-grandchildren, Mark Thomas, Kyle Jamison, and Levi Hale; and niece, Beth McLemore.
Gertrude accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at the age of 12 and became an important part of the body of believers at Waverly Place Baptist Church. She had the heart of a servant. Gertrude taught Vacation Bible School, served in the Women's Missionary Union, cared for others by serving as a Deaconess and was most passionate about teaching God's Word to her Sunday School King's Daughters Class for over 50 years. Her love of children led her to serve in PTA, helped as a teacher's aide at Jamison Elementary School and most recently made reading flash cards for the students at Round Hill Elementary School.
Her kitchen was always the gathering place for family and friends. One of her greatest joys was cooking special dinners at home as well as in the church kitchen.
The joy of the Lord was her greatest strength. She was a praying mother who loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. It was no mystery to her daughter and two sons as to how a Christian should show the love of Christ to others. We simply watched our mother live out her faith in her words and actions every day of her life.
In her later years, she gratefully received numerous cards, phone calls, and visits from her Waverly Place friends as well as First Baptist Church Shut-In Ministry. God also provided a wonderful roommate, Mae Antel for our mother.
The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff, nurses, and CNAs at Our Lady of the Valley.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery. The Rev. Wayne Sellers and the Rev. Dale Mullinix will be officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 until the 2 p.m. service time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 7, 2020.