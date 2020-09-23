GRUBB
Donald R.
October 24, 1935
September 20, 2020
Donald R. Grubb, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in Virginia to Disco and Maude Grubb on October 24, 1935. Don attended Flatwoods School in Lee County, Virginia and graduated high school in 1955. He attended Old Dominion University and graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1960. That same year Don married Roberta Jeanette Minor also of Lee County, Virginia.
His first job was at the Navy Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia. Don soon moved to the Naval Sea Combat Systems Engineering Station in Norfolk followed by the Naval Underwater Systems Center in Arlington, Virginia. He spent 30 years in Civil Service in the United States Navy where he served as the Director of Trident Undersea Combat Systems which included all sonar, radar, and torpedo systems for the nuclear submarine program.
Don was an active member of Parkwood Baptist Church in Annandale, Virginia for many years. He served as a Deacon, organized many church camping trips, and led the effort to create a memorial prayer garden. In recent years he was a member of Windsor Hill United Methodist Church in Roanoke, Virginia.
Don loved hunting deer and turkey with his brothers, spending time with family and friends at the "Mountain House," and attending various activities in which his children and grandchildren participated.
Later in life, he was blessed to reconnect with his dear childhood friend, Geraldine Spencer Harper, and they were happily married on May 17, 2008. The two traveled and enjoyed life and each other to the fullest.
Don was preceded in death by wife, Roberta Minor Grubb; brothers, Evan, Harvey, Raymond, Charles, Bill, and Boyd Grubb; and sister, Myrtle Grubb Green.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Spencer Harper Grubb; sister, Freda Grubb Hill; daughters, Donna Faye Grubb Brotherton and Lisa Grubb Johnson (husband, Roger Johnson); and grandchildren, Kayla, Matthew, Michael, and Nicholas Brotherton, and Luke, Jacob, and Timothy Johnson; as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Don's family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Carilion Hospice for providing outstanding, compassionate care during Don's last days; and to Kelson Mletseni, his primary care provider, who became a loving member of the family and made himself available day and night to care for both Don and Gerry with a gentle servant's heart.
A small private service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church, Roanoke for invited guests only due to COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live for those who cannot attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Donald Grubb to Windsor Hills UMC at https://windsorhillsumc.org/online-giving/
or to Carilion Hospice at https://carilionfoundation.org/hospice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.