LAWSON
Margaret G.
October 19, 1922
September 20, 2020
Margaret G. Lawson, 97, of Salem, Virginia, died on Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020.
She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 19, 1922, the dear daughter of the late Claude and Dora Lawson, and twin sister of the late Dorothy Hummer.
Surviving are a nephew, John Hummer and wife, Kathleen, of Smithville, Tennessee. Miss Lawson was the great aunt of ChrisAnne Fults and Pamela Parham of Smithville, Tennessee; and the great-great-aunt of Kayla Belk and Caleb Parham.
She was retired from the tax department of Norfolk Southern Corporation. Miss Lawson was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist as well as The Athenian Society. She was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and Center in the Square.
Funeral Services will be conducted from the graveside, Evergreen Burial Park, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, with Wanda Hancock officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1155 Overland Road, Roanoke, VA 24015 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 2224 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.