Humphries



Lawrence Embree



January 2, 1934



September 20, 2020



Lawrence Embree Humphries, 86, of Buena Vista, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born January 2, 1934, in Buena Vista, he was the son of the late Rev. Dennie A. Humphries and Minnie Fitzgerald Humphries.



Lawrence shared 63 wonderful years together with his wife, Betty, who preceded him in death; as did his sister, Thelma, and brothers, James, Edward, and Ray.



He was a faithful member of the Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church, a Sunday School Superintendent of the primary department, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, member of the choir, served on the church board for 43 years, taught the same Sunday School class for 48 years, active in the Men's Ministry, and served on numerous committees. In 1977 with his brother, Odell built the sanctuary that is used today. Lawrence was a kind, patient and gentle man who loved his Lord and Saviour with all his heart. He was a father figure to many throughout the years and a true example of a faithful man showing unconditional love to all he came in contact with.



Surviving are his son, Larry E. Humphries and wife, Tammi, of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Humphries, of Charlottesville, Va., Meaghan Garrison and husband, Steven, of Fishersville, Va., Ashley Avila and husband, Ret. Lt. Col. Michael Avila, of Florida, Lynsey Hillmann, and husband, Robert, of Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Anna Garrison, Kenadie Garrison, Oliver Avila, Adalyn Hillmann, Dietrich Hillmann V, Ainsley Avila; great-great-granddaughter, Laura Webb; brother, Dennis Odell Humphries, of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces, nephews, special cousins, family members, friends, along with his faithful church family.



A graveside service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Adam Williams, the Rev. W. A. Mills Jr., and the Rev. W. David Bain officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church Seniors for Christ Fund.



Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.