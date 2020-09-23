EastridgeCerelia PruettJanuary 23, 1931September 20, 2020Cerelia Pruett Eastridge departed this life for her Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1931 in the back creek section of Roanoke County.She was preceded in death by her parents, Promise Pruett and Flossie Craighead Pruett; one sister, Juanita Ridderberger; and a two year-old granddaughter, Sally Ann Kiser.Left to mourn their loss and to cherish her memory is her husband of 69 years, Cecil Eastridge; son, Larry Eastridge (Jessica); daughter, Robin Church (Steve); sister, Virginia Meador; brother, Harold Pruett; grandsons, Brian Kiser and Stephen Church; granddaughter, Emily Martinez; two great-grandsons, Bryson and Adrian Martinez.She was a member of Locust Grove United Methodist Church for over 50 years and served as chair person or a member of just about every committee in the church. She taught a Children's Sunday school class for over 40 years. She was also a member of the choir and worked with the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts.The family will receive friends from 6 unti 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lotz Funeral Home Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Sherwood Memorial Park.Donations may be made to Locust Grove United Methodist Church in her memory.