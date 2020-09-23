Rosenbaum
Alan Demaux Rosenbaum, 61 of Roanoke, Va. departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, under the care of Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Wythe County, Va. on August 9, 1959, he was a son of the late Sidney Dale and Agnes Jonas Rosenbaum.
Alan served in his life as an electrical engineer. He was a very loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved spending his time outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, or just riding around and taking pictures. He loved to joke and pick on everyone he met. He had wonderful friends and family who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving son, Joshua Andrew Rosenbaum.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa Spence, and Stephanie Kesling; a son, Alan Dale Rosenbaum; grandchildren, Shane, Alyssa, Kayla, Heather, Brianna, Kallee, Eli and one stepgreat-grandchild; sisters, Kimley Frye and husband, Danny; and Lori Haffly and her husband, Doug; a niece, Carley Frye; nephews, Jason Brown and Cody Brown; and a special friend, Stephanie Darienzo Waugh and her husband, Chris who were very close and always there when he needed them.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, Va. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. The family will have a celebration of life in Alan's honor at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Rosenbaum family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.