Snider



Brotherton Thurston



February 11, 1942



September 19, 2020



Brotherton Thurston Snider, 78 of Buena Vista, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born on February 11, 1942 in Lexington, he was the son of the late John Edward Snider Jr. and Mildred Ridings Snider.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Snider Jr. and Shaney Snider.



Surviving are his wife, Joyce Snider; children, Ronald Snider (Kristina), Brotherton Snider Jr. (Marie), Randall Snider (Jennifer); grandchildren, Adam Snider, Kristen Snider, Hunter Snider (India), Noah Snider (Lexi), Savannah Snider, Summer Snider; stepgrandchildren, Jeremy Snider, Hailey Huffman; great-grandchild, Riggs Snider; one sister, Rebecca Snider; two brothers, Orie Snider and Tommy Snider as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.