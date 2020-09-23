Holley



Fred H.



December 8, 1940



September 22, 2020



Fred H. Holley Jr., 79, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Betty Holley; and sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Jerry Tickle.



Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Doretha H. Holley; his favorite daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Jeff Kennedy; two grandchildren, Thomas Kennedy and Elizabeth (Drew) Clerno (they were the apples of his eyes, and he could always be found cheering loudly at their sporting events). Also surviving are two brothers, Andy (Glenna) Holley and Charley (Alice) Holley.



Fred was an ordained deacon, Sunday school teacher and enjoyed summers working with youth at World Changers and Impact Virginia; and any mission project where help was needed. He was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church where he served as an usher and worked in the food pantry.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Food Pantry at Bonsack Baptist Church.



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Bonsack Baptist Church 4845 Cloverdale Road by the Rev. Danny Quirin and the Rev. Brian Clingenpeel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.