Manuel Floyd Dooley
DOOLEY

Manuel Floyd

September 21, 2020

Manuel Floyd Dooley, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lula Dooley, and son, Ronnie Dooley.

Surviving are his children, Barbara Barger (Glenn), Bonnie Robertson, Mary Edwards (Dave), Linda Barger (Clyde) and Connie Sink (Carl); 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Earl Ragland officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing at all gatherings. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
So sorry to hear about Manuel he was so good to my mother and we will never forget him.
Linda Carter Savage
September 22, 2020