Crutchfield Linda M. Linda M. Crutchfield, 71, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, 10 a.m., at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.