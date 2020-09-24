Shaver Frances October 20, 1938 September 20, 2020 Frances Shaver, 81, of Holden Beach, N.C., formerly of Roanoke, Va., and Orange, Conn., passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her loving husband by her side. Frances was born in Roanoke, Va., on October 20, 1938, to the late Russell J. and Martha Raike Hall. During high school she met the love of her life, Elliott Shaver and they courted for five years before becoming the wife of a VA Tech Hokie in her college years. She worked and supported her husband and family while Elliott finished his education. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage together and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Frances enjoyed playing tennis and was a sports enthusiast. Her hobbies included completing puzzles, knitting scarves which she would donate as fundraisers for charity. Surviving are her devoted husband, W. Elliott Shaver; two sons, Charles S. Shaver of Broad Brook, Conn., David E. Shaver of Guilford, Conn.; two daughters, Laurie Ann King and husband, Thomas, of Guilford, Conn., Karen Lynn Sullivan and husband, Matthew, of Hamden, Conn.; grandchildren, Dr. Bryan P Baker, DPT and wife, Dr. Liane Elizabeth Baker, DPT of Branford, Conn., Abigail H. Sullivan of Hamden, Conn., Brayden H. Sullivan of Hamden, Conn.; mother-in-law, Virginia S. Shaver of Roanoke, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Robert M. Martin Sr. of Roanoke and Stephen A. Shaver Sr. of Allentown, Pa.; several nieces and nephews, as well as very dear friends, Martha Emick, Patricia and Patrick N. Shaffner. Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church, Varnamtown, N.C., where she was a member. Due to the pandemic, anyone wishing to attend is asked to call ahead at 910-547-1879. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Friday at the church. The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Frances's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com . Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.