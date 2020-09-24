OSTERNDORF Dana Sue September 13,1957 September 17, 2020 Dana Sue Osterndorf, 63, of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Wytheville, Va. Dana was born on September 13, 1957, in Blacksburg, Va., to Logan Carl and Mary Vernon Osterndorf. She resided in Maryland for most of her life, but considered Virginia to be her true home. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in fashion merchandising from the University of Maryland, and Masters of Science degree from Virginia Tech in merchandising and marketing. Her merchandising interests lead her to a career working as a manager and buyer in the fashion retail industry. Later, she worked for 30 years at the Masonic temple in Washington, D.C., reaching the position of office manager and executive assistant. Dana was an avid world traveler, visiting Antarctica, Galapagos Islands, and other exotic destinations. She was also a lover of animals and music, and some of her best times were spent at the family farm in Virginia. The PEO sisterhood also played a large part in her life, being a member since 1979. Dana was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and her father, Logan. She is survived by her brother, Dale. In lieu of flowers, a small contribution may be offered to the American Brain Tumor Association or Best Friends Animal Society in her honor. The Osterndorf family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com .