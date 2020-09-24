Menu
Eleanor Altis Futten
1936 - 2020
FUTTENEleanor AltisAugust 27, 1936September 21, 2020Eleanor Altis Futten, 84, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.She was born on Bent Mountain to Henry and Dovie Altis on August 27, 1936. Eleanor was a retired math teacher with Roanoke City Schools, working for many years at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Patrick Henry High School. She enjoyed traveling with her family to places including Daytona Beach, Alaska, Disney World, and many more. True to her profession as a teacher, Eleanor was an avid reader. One of her greatest pleasures in life was the bond with her Siamese cat, Thai.In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald Lee Futten; and brothers, Herbert Altis and James Altis.Left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her daughter, Wendi Turner; daughter/granddaughter, Heather Joyce; grandsons, Donald Sink and Matthew Sink; great-granddaughters, Holly Sink and Sadie Sink; and her loving caregiver/companion, April Rochford.Eleanor's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their outstanding care of Eleanor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Mrs. Futten was the best math teacher I ever had. She instilled a love of geometry in me that has lasted these last 44 years. I wish I had related that sentiment to her as teachers dont hear it nearly enough. Thank you.
Lisa Stoneman
September 23, 2020
A sweet and loving woman. Always kind and gentle. Greatly loved by everyone around her. Rest In Peace, Mamaw. e
Mary Doran
September 23, 2020