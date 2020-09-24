Menu
Gladys Fay Rasnick
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
RasnickGladys FayJanuary 7, 1925September 22, 2020Gladys Fay Rasnick, age 95, of Fincastle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.A graveside service honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road with Pastor Harry Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or to Fincastle Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 432, Fincastle, VA 24090.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia
Sep
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
7271 Cloverdale Road
