Rasnick Gladys Fay January 7, 1925 September 22, 2020 Gladys Fay Rasnick, age 95, of Fincastle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A graveside service honoring her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Road with Pastor Harry Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or to Fincastle Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 432, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com .