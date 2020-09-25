BARTON
Jeanette Olive Banks
April 25, 1939
September 23, 2020
Jeanette Olive Banks Barton, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her home in Roanoke, Virginia.
She faithfully served the Roanoke Seventh-day Adventist Church as church secretary to nine different pastors for 45 years. Jeanette worked a good part of those years as Director over "The Fruit Program," which provided financial support for the Roanoke Adventist Preparatory School. She was known for her many Sabbath School programs that honored Veterans, Grandparents, Holidays and more.
Prior to those years, Jeanette worked at Bob's Drive In, Arlan's Department Store, Jamont Press and Roanoke Printing Company. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, Jenna, getting her hair-done on "Teased-up Tuesdays," crossword puzzles, taking rides in the country, and making lists for everything in her life.
Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Wallace Barton; parents, Hansel and Oneida Banks; brother, Lowell Banks; sister, Bonnie Kipple; brother-in-law, Dwight Shelor; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Effie Barton; step mother-in-law, Margaret Barton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cecil and Edna Blankenship; brother-in-law, Ward Barton; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Georgie Gibson and Fred Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Mark Holt; grandson, Dustin Holt; granddaughters, Kristi, Meredith, and Jenna Holt; great-grandchildren, Dashe and Kadence Holt, and Zadok and Sadie Underwood; sisters, Annalee Shelor, Bernice Puckett, and Pat Knipple and husband, Richard; brother, Bill Banks and wife, Jean; sister-in-law, Emma Banks; brother-in-law, Jack Kipple; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Betty Barton, and Jimmy and Ginny Barton; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.