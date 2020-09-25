Swicegood
Mary Hazel
April 26, 1929
September 23, 2020
ROCKY MOUNT Va.
Mary Hazel Witcher Swicegood, age 91, of Rocky Mount, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Rocky Mount Health and Rehab Center.
Born April 26, 1929, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Edgar Witcher and Louise Rigney Jacobs. She was predeceased by her husband, Gorm Baxtel Swicegood; and one sister, Fannie Dalton. Mrs. Swicegood was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church where she was very involved with church activities. She enjoyed sewing, and colleting spoons and knick-knacks.
She is survived by one son, Gerald Swicegood and wife, Leonida of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Nancy Ryans and husband, Mike of Rocky Mount; one brother, Roy Henry Witcher and wife, Vera of Sandy Level; one sister, Ethel Payne of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Christopher Thompson, Gareth Swicegood, Brittany Ryans and wife, Chris, and Daniel Ryans; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sandy Level Baptist Church by Pastor Kendell Smith. Burial will follow in Liberty Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Sandy Level Baptist Church.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
