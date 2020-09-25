Hess



Virginia Iannuzzi



April 17, 1931



September 23, 2020



Virginia (Concetta) "Ginny" Iannuzzi Hess, 89, of Buena Vista, passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her residence. Born April 17, 1931, in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Mary Tucci Iannuzzi.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dominic Ianuzzi and a sister, Grace I. Everton.



Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Joseph E. Hess; children; Phillip A. Hess (Ellen Marie), Mary Hess King (Stephen), Anne Hess Mamon (Chris); five grandchildren, Alex, Tess and Grant King, Grace and Lilly Mamon; sisters, Annette I. Bonner and Lucy J. Iannuzzi and a brother in law, Earle Everton along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a dedicated Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Educator. She graduated top of her class from both Lexington High School and Radford College with honors and then earned her Masters of Education at UVA. As a long time teacher at Parry McCluer High School she taught Mathematics, Spanish and English.



Being a life long member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church she was a Sunday School Teacher and the Director of Religious Education, held a deep and abiding love for her community, its history and people. She also lead the effort to save and restore the historical Paxton House at Glenn Maury Park, was acknowledged as the Buena Vista Citizen of the Year, was an accomplished artist and loved dancing with Joe.



The family would like to give a special Thank you to her caregiver, Heather Early. Her kindness and support is greatly appreciated by the family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph D'Aurora officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery.



There will be no visitation at the funeral home.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.

