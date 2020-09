KingScarlet BethSeptember 23, 2020Scarlet Beth King, 62, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Scarlet was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Rasnake and her brother, Ricky Rasnake. She is survived by her husband, Coy King and her father, James Dotson. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 3 until 4 p.m., with a memorial service following at 4 p.m., at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem, Va.