Margaret



Cromer



9/27/1919 - 3/19/2006



Happy Birthday Momma on your 15th Birthday in Heaven. We miss and love you more each day.



If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me and place them in my mother's arm and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.



Bill, Debra & grandchildren