PolletCharlene FolseSeptember 23, 2020Charlene "Shane" Folse Pollet, Wife of Dr. Dale K Pollet; Mother of Nicholle and Shannon, wife Christine, Pollet. MonMon to Madison Noel and Evelyn Ray Pollet. On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, she left her beloved Louisiana for a grand Heavenly adventure.Online condolences can be given at www.roselynnfuneralhome.com