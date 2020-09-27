Atkinson



Esther Lee Noel



September 24, 2020



Esther Lee Noel Atkinson, 96, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, Allen Evans Atkinson; parents, Selma G. and Helen Hite Noel; and brothers, Russell, Thomas, Selma "Buddy", and Joseph Noel. Esther was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Wildbird Federation, and the Wild Flower Federation. She was a Charter Member of Hollins Road Baptist Church where she faithfully served on numerous committes.



Surviving are her son, Benton A. (Kim) Atkinson; daughter, Charlene A. (Mark) McKnight (Mark was known as Esther's favorite son-in-law); five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Marion (Beveline) Noel; sisters-in-law, Kay Noel and Fran Atkinson; an individual that she always said she loved like another granddaughter, Debra (Ed) Gish and their children, Danielle and Annslee; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Hollins Road Baptist Church by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, 366-0707. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to either the Building Fund or the Food Pantry C/O Hollins Road Baptist Church.

