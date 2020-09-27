CUNNINGHAM
Bette Sue
September 23, 2020
Bette Sue Cunningham, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, with courage and dignity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Roy and Lillian Swinburne Guthrie.
Bette Sue is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Q. Cunningham (Bobby); her daughters, Debra Cunningham and friend, Frank Smith, and Andrea Cunningham; and son, Jack Cunningham and wife, Kimberly. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Clay and Parker Jamieson, Hannah, Jack, and Chloe Cunningham; as well as her devoted four-legged friend, Bubba.
Bette Sue was born in Ashland, Kentucky in June of 1937. She attended the University of Alabama, and then moved to Roanoke where she met and married Bobby. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, the Roanoke Assembly, the Roanoke Junior League, and a past member of the Mill Mountain Garden Club.
Her true joys in life were her grandchildren, who called her Gaga. She never missed a child's game, Christmas program, graduation, birthday party, or an opportunity to take a pleading child to get ice cream or lunch.
She was a loyal friend, loved traveling, was an avid bridge player, and a fabulous cook. She was loved by all who knew her for her fun spirit and spunk.
Private services will be conducted at St. John's Episcopal Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
