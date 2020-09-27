Aunt Gin has been a part of my life for all of my life as she was my moms lifelong best friend until her death 11 years ago. I was constantly inspired by her faith, her positive attitude and her beautiful smile. She touched my life in such a positive and loving way and it was so easy to show her love in return. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family. May your loving memories help to ease your sorrow.

Linda Robinson September 26, 2020