On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in 1950, in Newport News, Virginia, my family had just finished our Sunday dinner, when a knock on the door revealed that my mothers favorite brother, and our favorite uncle, was paying us a surprise after church visit. We were all so happy to see him, but this time there was an additional surprise. He was accompanied by two gorgeous woman and a handsome male friend. I and my three sisters could not take our eyes off of Elizabeth Bell and her sister Youtha. Their attire was so beautiful and their attitudes so pleasant. All three of the visitors were charming and treated us with a warmth and inclusiveness that was unique. Needless to say when Elizabeth and Uncle Clarence, whom she called Gillis, were married, we were ecstatic. She brought an air of kindness and love to our family. In 1961, when I and my late husband set a wedding date, we asked Aunt Elizabeth to co-direct our wedding. As always, she added her special touch, thus helping to create a memorable occasion for all who came. During the last ten years, because of her invitations, I have had the honor of participating in the Bell family reunion and learned so much about the customs and history of the Bell family. This has also allowed me to spend precious hours with my Aunt Elizabeth and cousins Shelley and Mona. Moments that I will forever cherish.

I have been so impressed with the qualities that defined Aunt Elizabeth: a woman of faith, a mother extraordinaire, an educator who set high standards, a loyal sorer, a keeper of commitments and of course her impeccable attire. Above all, her pride in the Bell family heritage and love for Gillis, Mona and Shelley, set standards that I, and many others have implemented in our lives to be all the we can be. Go with God, Aunt Elizabeth and know that you have modeled and taught so much to all of us. May we represent you well.



Sincerely,

Pauline

Pauline Bethea Family September 26, 2020