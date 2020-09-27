Menu
Elizabeth Bell Gillis
1921 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1921
DIED
September 23, 2020
Elizabeth Bell Gillis, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1921, in Bedford, Va., and was one of sixteen children of the late Henry R. Bell and Alice L. Brown.

She received her early education from Bedford High School. She later went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Virginia State University followed by a Master's Degree from the College of William and Mary. She worked for the Isle of Wight County School system as a teacher, helping students learn French. She later went on to become the Supervisor of Elementary Education for the Roanoke City Public Schools. She retired from the school system in 1985.

On June 16, 1951, she married Clarence M. Gillis and went on to have two daughters, and together the two of them enjoyed 54 years of marriage and happy and busy retirement.

Elizabeth was an active community servant, serving as president of the Beta Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and a member of the Links Inc. She also served as the President of the Roanoke Chapter of the Moles. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Roanoke with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shelley Gillis of Roanoke, and Mona Gillis Edwards of Greensboro, N.C.; Thelma Haynesworth of Roanoke, her niece with whom she was close; two grandchildren, April Edwell of San Francisco, Calif., and Ian Edwards of Chicago, Ill.; a great-grandson, Beckham Edwell; two sisters, Virginia Bell Warren of Washington, D.C.,, and Marian Bell Saunders of Lynchburg, Va.; many nieces and nephews, in-laws, and a host of friends and neighbors.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Chapel at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, 1002 Moorman Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Virginia. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA 24016
Sep
28
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
Aunt Elizabeth me and my family will greatly miss seeing you at family reunion and hearing your incarragement from the time of my childhood and thru manhood. I know that grandmom , granddad and all of your brothers and sisters are go to have a big family reunion that will never end
John I. Dobbins, Sr. and family Dobbins
Family
September 26, 2020
My earliest memories are of her teaching us the words to Frère Jacques. It seems we sang it whenever we saw her. First in French — then in English. Back and forth, back and forth we sang as she corrected our pronunciation. She was my favorite aunt. And along with my mom, my earliest role model. I wanted to go to college, join a sorority, and so much more because of them. Third Sundays at Poplar Mount, overnights in Smithfield and later longer visits to Roanoke are just a fraction of the memories she brings to mind. There was so much love; her tremendous legacy will live on. Rest in peace, Soror Aunt Elizabeth.
Sheila Solomon
Family
September 26, 2020
On a beautiful Sunday afternoon in 1950, in Newport News, Virginia, my family had just finished our Sunday dinner, when a knock on the door revealed that my mothers favorite brother, and our favorite uncle, was paying us a surprise after church visit. We were all so happy to see him, but this time there was an additional surprise. He was accompanied by two gorgeous woman and a handsome male friend. I and my three sisters could not take our eyes off of Elizabeth Bell and her sister Youtha. Their attire was so beautiful and their attitudes so pleasant. All three of the visitors were charming and treated us with a warmth and inclusiveness that was unique. Needless to say when Elizabeth and Uncle Clarence, whom she called Gillis, were married, we were ecstatic. She brought an air of kindness and love to our family. In 1961, when I and my late husband set a wedding date, we asked Aunt Elizabeth to co-direct our wedding. As always, she added her special touch, thus helping to create a memorable occasion for all who came. During the last ten years, because of her invitations, I have had the honor of participating in the Bell family reunion and learned so much about the customs and history of the Bell family. This has also allowed me to spend precious hours with my Aunt Elizabeth and cousins Shelley and Mona. Moments that I will forever cherish.
I have been so impressed with the qualities that defined Aunt Elizabeth: a woman of faith, a mother extraordinaire, an educator who set high standards, a loyal sorer, a keeper of commitments and of course her impeccable attire. Above all, her pride in the Bell family heritage and love for Gillis, Mona and Shelley, set standards that I, and many others have implemented in our lives to be all the we can be. Go with God, Aunt Elizabeth and know that you have modeled and taught so much to all of us. May we represent you well.

Sincerely,
Pauline
Pauline Bethea
Family
September 26, 2020
Shelley, Mona ~ No one knows more than you how I consider Aunt Elizabeth, Our Beautiful Aunt Bell, as my Bonus Mom. I love her Esteemed Presence, Adventures & Travels, Fierce Tenacity, Essence of a Queen, her Formidable knowledge & most of all Her Everlasting Love Toward ALL of Us.

I truly consider your home as my second home. A place to run to where I'm welcomed, safe & loved. I feel beyond blessed that she could hear me in those last hours when I thanked her for her extraordinary homecoming breakfasts and the great love & hospitality she ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS gave each of us. I thank God with all my heart for this awesome wonderful family and especially how Aunt Bell & Uncle Clarence helped bring us up to be the principled, grounded, salt of the earth family that we are. Don't know how many ways to say I love you, but you know I do!

Your Sister Cousin Forever ~ Rita Gail
Rita
Family
September 26, 2020
To my inseparable sister, my heart is truly saddened at this moment in time, but know that we will meet again. From Your loving sister, and confidant, Virginia Bell Warren.
Virginia Bell Warren
Sister
September 26, 2020
To the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Gillis, especially to my dear friends, Yvonne, Thelma, Gwendolyn and Calvin. May the peace of God and the wonderful memories you all have shared with your aunt, bring you profound joy in knowing that she is resting in the arms of her Savior. Be Blessed. Your friend. Marlene Hamlette & Family.
Marlene Hamlette
Friend
September 26, 2020
Mrs. Gillis I miss you so much. I'm in tears as I see your beautiful pitcure. Thank you for being an inspiration in my life. You will always be in my heart. Love you, Cutrena Allen.
Cutrena Allen
Friend
September 26, 2020
Aunt Elizabeth, May you Rest In Peace. We will always remember your beautiful smile and your grace.
To Shelley, Mona and family, our condolences and prayers for you comfort are with you.
Love Rodney & Lisa
Rodney & Lisa Thomas
Family
September 25, 2020
Auntie, you represented the epitome of class, and excellence. You will always remain in my hart. Rest In power as you sore the Heavens. God bless ...Peace.
Sharon W Lucas
Family
September 25, 2020
Mona, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
GARY & JUNE LEWIS
Friend
September 25, 2020