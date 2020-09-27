Gillis
Elizabeth Bell
November 15, 1921
September 23, 2020
Elizabeth Bell Gillis, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1921, in Bedford, Va., and was one of sixteen children of the late Henry R. Bell and Alice L. Brown.
She received her early education from Bedford High School. She later went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Virginia State University followed by a Master's Degree from the College of William and Mary. She worked for the Isle of Wight County School system as a teacher, helping students learn French. She later went on to become the Supervisor of Elementary Education for the Roanoke City Public Schools. She retired from the school system in 1985.
On June 16, 1951, she married Clarence M. Gillis and went on to have two daughters, and together the two of them enjoyed 54 years of marriage and happy and busy retirement.
Elizabeth was an active community servant, serving as president of the Beta Chi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and a member of the Links Inc. She also served as the President of the Roanoke Chapter of the Moles. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Roanoke with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Shelley Gillis of Roanoke, and Mona Gillis Edwards of Greensboro, N.C.; Thelma Haynesworth of Roanoke, her niece with whom she was close; two grandchildren, April Edwell of San Francisco, Calif., and Ian Edwards of Chicago, Ill.; a great-grandson, Beckham Edwell; two sisters, Virginia Bell Warren of Washington, D.C.,, and Marian Bell Saunders of Lynchburg, Va.; many nieces and nephews, in-laws, and a host of friends and neighbors.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Chapel at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, 1002 Moorman Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Virginia. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.