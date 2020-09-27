Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lester O. Craig Jr.
Craig Jr.

Lester O.

September 21, 2020

Lester O. Craig Jr., 70, of Roanoke County, unexpectedly passed away on September 21, 2020, in Salem, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 1 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home, in Salem, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Covid-19 regulations will be followed regarding face coverings and social distancing at all services The memorial service will be lived streamed starting at 12:55 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for those who choose to join us from home, www.lotzfuneral homes.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
, Salem, Virginia
Sep
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home
, Salem, Virginia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.