Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Elnora West "Ebby" Crawford
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
CRAWFORD

Elizabeth "Ebby" Elnora West

July 11, 1920

September 25, 2020

On July 11, 2020, Elizabeth "Ebby" Elnora West Crawford of Roanoke, Virginia, celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends. On Friday, September 25, 2020, she went to be with her Lord.

Elizabeth graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Virginia. She was office manager of SH Kress Company until her retirement. She cared for her mother and father, Edgar Earl West and Elphy Morris West all their lives. Elizabeth then married Walter Lee Crawford of Roanoke and they shared 19 years of a happy marriage. She was a member of Preston Oaks Baptist Church and had wonderful memories of being a Sunday School teacher for children.

Elizabeth loved her family. She was the youngest of seven children. Her brothers preceding her in death were Herbert West and Earl West. Her sisters preceding her in death were Helen Jenkins, Ambra Lipscomb, Pearl Seay and Lucille Harvey.

Elizabeth was "Ebby" to her nieces and nephews, who she loved as they were her own. Those preceding her in death were Buddy West, Robert Lipscomb, Elouise Welch, Eleanor Glynn Overstreet, Rosemary Johnson and Murleen Drewey.

Those surviving are George (Sharon) Jenkins of Boones Mill, Bertrand (Nancy) Seay of Covington, and Lenda Liptrap of Vinton. Also surviving are 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth had several devoted caregivers in her later years, Chhali Subedi, Lisa Twitty and Katie Odiretse were a blessing to her until the end.

The family thanks Dr. Henry Ivey for his compassionate care of Elizabeth.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.