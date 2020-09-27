CRAWFORD
Elizabeth "Ebby" Elnora West
July 11, 1920
September 25, 2020
On July 11, 2020, Elizabeth "Ebby" Elnora West Crawford of Roanoke, Virginia, celebrated her 100th birthday with her family and friends. On Friday, September 25, 2020, she went to be with her Lord.
Elizabeth graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Virginia. She was office manager of SH Kress Company until her retirement. She cared for her mother and father, Edgar Earl West and Elphy Morris West all their lives. Elizabeth then married Walter Lee Crawford of Roanoke and they shared 19 years of a happy marriage. She was a member of Preston Oaks Baptist Church and had wonderful memories of being a Sunday School teacher for children.
Elizabeth loved her family. She was the youngest of seven children. Her brothers preceding her in death were Herbert West and Earl West. Her sisters preceding her in death were Helen Jenkins, Ambra Lipscomb, Pearl Seay and Lucille Harvey.
Elizabeth was "Ebby" to her nieces and nephews, who she loved as they were her own. Those preceding her in death were Buddy West, Robert Lipscomb, Elouise Welch, Eleanor Glynn Overstreet, Rosemary Johnson and Murleen Drewey.
Those surviving are George (Sharon) Jenkins of Boones Mill, Bertrand (Nancy) Seay of Covington, and Lenda Liptrap of Vinton. Also surviving are 14 great-nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth had several devoted caregivers in her later years, Chhali Subedi, Lisa Twitty and Katie Odiretse were a blessing to her until the end.
The family thanks Dr. Henry Ivey for his compassionate care of Elizabeth.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
