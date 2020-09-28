INGRAM
Roger Lee
September 26, 2020
Roger Lee Ingram, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was self-employed and loved to work on anything and enjoyed helping people. Roger also liked to work on cars and enjoyed hunting.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, parents and six siblings.
Roger is survived by his wife, Annie Marie Ingram; children, Alvin Ingram and his wife, Patricia, and Karen Munsey and her husband, Brian; three grandchildren, Ashley Hoven and her husband, Robert, Nicole Ascuitto and her husband, Gary, and Ben Munsey and his wife, Faye; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Ethan and Eli Hoven; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow at Ingram Cemetery, Ferrum, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
