Jr was a very dear friend! He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. He was a dedicated and hard working person and took great pride in his work! I will miss him dearly as I know his family will! May God give you comfort and peace in the days to come! Jr I know I will see you again one day until then please watch over us all!!



Love, Gail Zimmerman

Gail Zimmerman Friend November 20, 2020