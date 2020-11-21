Aaron Blair Jr.
November 19, 2020
GRETNA, Va.
Aaron Blair Jr., age 77, of Gretna, formerly of Salem died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Colbert-Moran Chapel. Burial at Liberty Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times will be at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Wilsie Doss Jr.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.