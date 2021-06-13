Menu
Abram Minter "Abe" Patterson III
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
Abram Minter Patterson III

March 31, 1967 - June 8, 2021

Abram "Abe" Minter Patterson III, 54, of Atlanta Ga., passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was survived by his parents, Carolyn Elizabeth Muddiman Patterson and Abram Minter Patterson Jr. MD of Roanoke, Va.; his brother, John Paul Patterson, of Austin, Texas; his children, Abram Minter Patterson IV and Maxey Minter Patterson of Atlanta, and their mother, Abbey Patterson. He was also survived by countless friends from all over the world.

During his preparatory studies at Cave Spring High School in Virginia and the Blair Academy in New Jersey, Abe enjoyed sports including pole-vaulting. He attended both Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. and the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. and received a B.A. in Economics and a Master's in International Business Studies from The University of South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C.

Abe lived abroad in both Paris, France and Madrid, Spain where he became a native speaker of both French and Spanish. A consummate thinker and reader, his library and mind were filled with the writings of Earnest Hemmingway and Winston Churchill. Abe traveled the world, and called himself an adopted South Carolinian, but in his heart always considered himself a Virginian.

He was member of Entrepreneurs' Organization of Atlanta, where he continued to expand his mind and his reach to others. As an active member in the Druid Hills community, Abe touched the lives of many with this thirst for knowledge, his selfless acts, his art of conversation, and his true love for life itself. No matter his travels and accomplishments, his legacy is his children, Maxey and Minter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Maxey and Minter Patterson Irrev Trust - 1390 Vilenah Lane, Atlanta, GA 30307.

"Let us cross over the river and rest under the shade of the trees." - The final words of General Thomas Jonathon Jackson.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Ballroom at Druid Hills Golf Club
740 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA
Funeral services provided by:
A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Just heard of Abe´s passing and we are heartbroken. Our sympathies. We truly enjoyed our time with Abe at USC, in France, in Mexico and in Atlanta. Rest in peace Abe.
Jim Cameron and Tracy Sumner
Friend
July 22, 2021
Many heartfilled prayers to the family so saddened to hear this test in peace Abe
Stephanie Pedigo-Teta
School
June 13, 2021
