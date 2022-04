I was fortunate enough to know Ms. Karnes for several years as a nurse at Friendship. I have many dear memories of her and will never forget her. I can still hear her voice when I went into her room. She would often want a Coke and I made sure that I told her I was giving her medicine and what I was giving her. Often she would later call me on the phone and ask me if I had given her the medicine and I would assure her that I did. I can still hear her precious voice clearly. I wish that I could have done more for her. I have two crocheted shawls that Pat made and I treasure them as remembrances of Ada. I hope that I will see Pat and Richard sometimes when I walk the dog at Brookside Park. Ada Karnes was a dear lady.

marsha Faizi Friend December 30, 2020