Adam Edward "Ed" WeinbenderJuly 2, 1940 - December 16, 2020Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender, age 80 of Fincastle, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community Sullivan Center.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. A private burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Those with concerns with COVID-19 and social distancing, the Mass will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Adam-Weinbender . Ed's family will receive friends at Church of the Transfiguration one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association American Stroke Association , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com