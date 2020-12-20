Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender
July 2, 1940 - December 16, 2020
Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender, age 80 of Fincastle, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community Sullivan Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. A private burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Those with concerns with COVID-19 and social distancing, the Mass will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Adam-Weinbender
. Ed's family will receive friends at Church of the Transfiguration one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
