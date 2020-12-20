Menu
Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender

July 2, 1940 - December 16, 2020

Adam Edward "Ed" Weinbender, age 80 of Fincastle, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Community Sullivan Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen McNally officiating. A private burial with full military honors will be held Tuesday at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. Those with concerns with COVID-19 and social distancing, the Mass will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Adam-Weinbender. Ed's family will receive friends at Church of the Transfiguration one hour prior to the Mass on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

Rader Funeral Home

Daleville, Virginia, 540-992-1212



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road
Mass will be livestreamed at www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Adam-Weinbender . Ed's family will receive friends at Church of the Transfiguration one hour, Fincastle, VA
