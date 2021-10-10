In Loving Memory of Agnes Marie Clark



"As I sit in heaven and watch you every day, I try to let you know with signs, I never went away. I hear you when you're laughing, and I watch you as you sleep. I even place my arms around you to calm you as you weep. I see you wish the days away, begging to have me home, so I try and send signs, so you know you're not alone. Don't feel guilty you have life. Life was not denied to me. Heaven is truly beautiful, just you wait and see. So, live your life, laugh again, enjoy yourself, be free. Then I'll know with each breath you take; you'll be taking one for me."



Agnes Marie Clark passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 102 ½. Born on October 8, 1918, to Sam and Addie Lewis of Radford, Va. Agnes was a lifelong resident of Radford and in 2009 was given the key to the city. She worked and retired from Facilities Management at Radford University in 1984. A member of New Mount Olive United Methodist, Agnes was active in the choir and the "Mother" of the church. She had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



Ms. Ag was preceded in death by her beloved son, Clarence Clark and granddaughter, Tracy Rouse; brothers, Robert Lewis, Harry Lewis, Albert Lewis, Herbert Lewis, Willie Lewis, Samuel Lewis and Rudolph Lewis; as well as sisters, Ocie Lewis, Mary Palmer, Savanah Haley, Lucile Reed and Louise Lewis.



She is survived by son, Thomas Lewis (Loretta) of Pueblo, Colo.; daughter, Brenda Cobbs (Glenn) of Radford, Va.; son, Jerry Clark (Bertha) of Radford, Va.; son, Kenneth Clark of Plantation, Fla.; daughter, Daphene (John) Cox of Randallstown, Md.; daughter, Constance (Kenneth) Sherman of Radford, Va.; daughter, Joyce (Harry) Calfee of Roanoke, Va.



In addition to her children, Agnes is survived by 37 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 37 great-great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends who visited often. Her memory will always be our blessing.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.