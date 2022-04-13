Aileen Smith Hancock
May 19, 1928 - April 10, 2022
Aileen Smith Hancock, also known as "Hancock" to family and friends, was born May 19, 1928, passed away peacefully at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rose Smith; two beloved brothers, Harlan and Edgar and their wives, Bertha and Edith. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Jordan (Jerry) Hancock, and Jerry's four sisters and his brother.
She is survived by her children, Bruce Hancock (Doris), Randall Hancock (Patty), Sandra Hare (Andy), Juanita Gagnet (Mike), Peggy Clower (Greg), Steve Hancock, and John Hancock. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Mabel Seagle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to nurse Angie Crouse, caregiver Winter Johnson, and Dr. Bonnie Culkin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem.
A celebration of Aileen's life will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of John M. Oakey Funeral Home. Graveside services at Blue Ridge memorial Gardens will be private. Fresh flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.