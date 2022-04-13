Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aileen Smith Hancock
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Aileen Smith Hancock

May 19, 1928 - April 10, 2022

Aileen Smith Hancock, also known as "Hancock" to family and friends, was born May 19, 1928, passed away peacefully at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Rose Smith; two beloved brothers, Harlan and Edgar and their wives, Bertha and Edith. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Jordan (Jerry) Hancock, and Jerry's four sisters and his brother.

She is survived by her children, Bruce Hancock (Doris), Randall Hancock (Patty), Sandra Hare (Andy), Juanita Gagnet (Mike), Peggy Clower (Greg), Steve Hancock, and John Hancock. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Mabel Seagle, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to nurse Angie Crouse, caregiver Winter Johnson, and Dr. Bonnie Culkin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home in Salem.

A celebration of Aileen's life will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of John M. Oakey Funeral Home. Graveside services at Blue Ridge memorial Gardens will be private. Fresh flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.Johnmoakey.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Apr
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey and Son Funeral Home
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.