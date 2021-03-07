Aileen Aldridge Nichols



May 15, 1929 - February 18, 2021



Aileen A. Nichols, of Hallendale Beach, Fla. passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following a brief illness. She was born on May 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga., and grew up in the Roanoke Valley. Aileen began her career with Piedmont Airlines in 1966. It took her to Florida where she retired, then worked for Royal Carribean until her second retirement in 2014. She enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with family and friends, and having lively conversations about current events and football. She lit up the room with her beauty and charismatic personality. Aileen was predeceased by her grandchildren, Cade Aldridge and Alesha Aldridge. Surviving to cherish her memories are her children, William (Suzanne) Aldridge, Yvonne (Frank) Rhudy, James (Debbie) Aldridge; grandchildren, Chris Nininger, Spike Rhudy, Denise Ashby, Brittany Aldridge, Kimberly Aldridge and Duane Aldridge. Her great-grandchildren, Michael Simmons Jr., Mia Rhudy, Cade Baucom, Chance Baucom, Kip Nininger, Gabrielle Ashby, Madeline Ashby, Charlotte Ashby, Dylan Aldridge, and Ethan Aldridge. Aileen instilled traits of strength, grace, perservance and hard work to carry us through life. She will never be forgotten. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 p.m., at the Sherwood Memorial Chapel.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.