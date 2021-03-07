Aileen A. Nichols, of Hallendale Beach, Fla. passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following a brief illness. She was born on May 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga., and grew up in the Roanoke Valley. Aileen began her career with Piedmont Airlines in 1966. It took her to Florida where she retired, then worked for Royal Carribean until her second retirement in 2014. She enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with family and friends, and having lively conversations about current events and football. She lit up the room with her beauty and charismatic personality. Aileen was predeceased by her grandchildren, Cade Aldridge and Alesha Aldridge. Surviving to cherish her memories are her children, William (Suzanne) Aldridge, Yvonne (Frank) Rhudy, James (Debbie) Aldridge; grandchildren, Chris Nininger, Spike Rhudy, Denise Ashby, Brittany Aldridge, Kimberly Aldridge and Duane Aldridge. Her great-grandchildren, Michael Simmons Jr., Mia Rhudy, Cade Baucom, Chance Baucom, Kip Nininger, Gabrielle Ashby, Madeline Ashby, Charlotte Ashby, Dylan Aldridge, and Ethan Aldridge. Aileen instilled traits of strength, grace, perservance and hard work to carry us through life. She will never be forgotten. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12 p.m., at the Sherwood Memorial Chapel.
Aileen was the kindest and best friends to all she met. She will be missed. RIP. My deepest condolences to the family.
Claudia Ramsey
April 2, 2021
Aileen brought happiness to everyone. She was a loving lady and so much fun!
I will miss her. However, I will always cherish the wonderful memories and know how blessed I was to have her in my life. She was not just a friend, she was family and will always be in our hearts. May you rest in peace as your memories live on.
Teresa Modlin
March 31, 2021
Donald Conner, I so appreciate the memories of Mom, and love the pictures. I worked for Piedmont, USAir as well and would love go get a copy of the pictures that you posted. [email protected]
I remember reservations in the back room with conveyor belt to carry them. Yvonne Rhudy
Yvonne Rhudy
March 11, 2021
Donald Conner
March 8, 2021
I was working in reservations for Piedmont Airlines in Roanoke, VA, when Aileen was hired. We became good friends, a friendship that lasted long after I transferred to Nashville, TN, a couple of years later. I am sadden to hear of her passing, and my sympathy goes out to all her loved ones. She was a sweet lady.